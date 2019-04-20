Channels

Polish-French director Roman Polanski arrives for the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in May 2017. Photo: EPA
United States & Canada

Disgraced director Roman Polanski sues Oscars academy over being expelled for sexual misconduct

  • Polanski wants court to compel Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to reinstate his membership
  • Lawsuit claims organisation did not give him sufficient notice of expulsion or allow him to argue case in person during appeal
Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 8:07am, 20 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:07am, 20 Apr, 2019

Bill Cosby arrives for his sentencing hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse on September 24, 2018. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Bill Cosby slams ‘despicable’ insurer AIG for quietly settling lawsuit over alleged assault on Chloe Goins at Playboy Mansion

  • Model claimed Cosby had drugged and groped her during party in 2008
  • Actor urges AIG policyholders to drop firm, saying it settled case without his knowledge or consent
Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 5:46am, 17 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:23am, 17 Apr, 2019

Bill Cosby arrives for his sentencing hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse on September 24, 2018. Photo: AP
