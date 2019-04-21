Captain John Driscoll next to the US Coast Guard vessel Bertholf during a port stop in Hong Kong this month. SCMP / K. Y. Cheng
‘Oversubscribed’ US Navy leans more on coastguard to help counter China
- As the Defence Department shifts its focus to competing with Russia and China, the coastguard ‘brings some authorities below the threshold of war’
- ‘Realities in the South China Sea’ and the loss of two Navy destroyers in 2017 are helping to drive the shift
United States Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf is anchored in Tsim Sha Tsui’s Ocean Terminal on Monday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
US coastguard vessel visits Hong Kong flying a flag of friendship, but Beijing protests Taiwan Strait journey amid trade war tension
- The Bertholf makes the second port call by a US military ship in six months
- Ship’s operations near Taiwan described as ‘provocative’ US action
