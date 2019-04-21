Channels

Central American migrants, part of a caravan hoping to reach the US border, move on the road in Escuintla, Chiapas State, Mexico. Photo: AP Photo
United States & Canada

Mexico warns of ‘deep concern’ for migrants over intimidating armed groups on US border

  • Mexico’s Foreign Relations Ministry says ‘militia groups’ in New Mexico could be carrying out human rights abuses
Topic |   US immigration
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 5:53am, 21 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:53am, 21 Apr, 2019

Central American migrants, part of a caravan hoping to reach the US border, move on the road in Escuintla, Chiapas State, Mexico. Photo: AP Photo
Central American migrants walk on the shoulder of a road in Frontera Hidalgo, Mexico, on Friday, April 12, 2019. Photo: AP
Americas

‘Hostile attitude’: 350 Central American migrants force their way into Mexico as new 2,500-strong caravan heads for US

  • Some attacked local police in the southern town of Metapa de Dominguez after crossing the border from Guatemala, Mexico’s National Migration Institute said
  • Caravan set out from Honduras and picked up Guatemalans and some Nicaraguans, most fleeing poverty and brutal violence at home, along the way
Topic |   Mexico
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 6:22am, 13 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:18am, 13 Apr, 2019

Central American migrants walk on the shoulder of a road in Frontera Hidalgo, Mexico, on Friday, April 12, 2019. Photo: AP
