Central American migrants, part of a caravan hoping to reach the US border, move on the road in Escuintla, Chiapas State, Mexico. Photo: AP Photo
Mexico warns of ‘deep concern’ for migrants over intimidating armed groups on US border
- Mexico’s Foreign Relations Ministry says ‘militia groups’ in New Mexico could be carrying out human rights abuses
Topic | US immigration
Central American migrants, part of a caravan hoping to reach the US border, move on the road in Escuintla, Chiapas State, Mexico. Photo: AP Photo
Central American migrants walk on the shoulder of a road in Frontera Hidalgo, Mexico, on Friday, April 12, 2019. Photo: AP
‘Hostile attitude’: 350 Central American migrants force their way into Mexico as new 2,500-strong caravan heads for US
- Some attacked local police in the southern town of Metapa de Dominguez after crossing the border from Guatemala, Mexico’s National Migration Institute said
- Caravan set out from Honduras and picked up Guatemalans and some Nicaraguans, most fleeing poverty and brutal violence at home, along the way
Topic | Mexico
Central American migrants walk on the shoulder of a road in Frontera Hidalgo, Mexico, on Friday, April 12, 2019. Photo: AP