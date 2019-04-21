Armed civilian groups have been a fixture on the border for years, especially when large numbers of migrants come. Photo: AFP
FBI arrests Larry Hopkins, leader of armed US right-wing ‘patriots’ militia said to detain migrants
- Larry Hopkins was arrested for illegal possession of a weapon
- Hopkins was said to have been detaining migrants near Sunland Park, New Mexico
Topic | US immigration
Migrants are held for processing under the Paso del Norte Bridge in El Paso. Photo: Reuters
US immigration hell: cold and hungry migrants tell of being held in a barbed wire enclosure, under a bridge in El Paso, Texas
- In a Texas border town, migrants subjected to Donald Trump’s hardline approach are enduring appalling conditions
