SCMP
Armed civilian groups have been a fixture on the border for years, especially when large numbers of migrants come. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

FBI arrests Larry Hopkins, leader of armed US right-wing ‘patriots’ militia said to detain migrants

  • Larry Hopkins was arrested for illegal possession of a weapon
  • Hopkins was said to have been detaining migrants near Sunland Park, New Mexico
Topic |   US immigration
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 10:20am, 21 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:20am, 21 Apr, 2019

Migrants are held for processing under the Paso del Norte Bridge in El Paso. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

US immigration hell: cold and hungry migrants tell of being held in a barbed wire enclosure, under a bridge in El Paso, Texas

  • In a Texas border town, migrants subjected to Donald Trump’s hardline approach are enduring appalling conditions
Topic |   US immigration
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 2:03am, 1 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:31am, 1 Apr, 2019

