In this Sunday, March 3, 2019 file photo provided by Nasa, the SpaceX Crew Dragon is pictured about 20 meters (66 feet) away from the International Space Station's Harmony module. Photo: Nasa via AP
Incident on SpaceX landing pad could delay its first manned flight
- Announcement of ‘anomaly’ comes after speculation about a possible explosion, but neither SpaceX nor Nasa would provide any immediate detail
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, carrying the Arabsat 6A communications satellite, lifts off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida on April 11, 2019. Photo: Reuters
SpaceX carries out first commercial launch: a successful Saudi satellite deployment
- Rocket carried a telecoms probe operated by Arabsat and for the first time, three boosters returned to Earth safely
