Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Portsmouth. Photo: AP Photo
United States & Canada

Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani insists there is ‘nothing wrong with taking information from Russians’

  • Defence of the president comes in wake of Robert Mueller’s report and as Democrats looks to widen investigations into 2016 campaign
Topic |   Trump-Russia collusion investigations
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 6:27am, 22 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:27am, 22 Apr, 2019

Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Portsmouth. Photo: AP Photo
US Attorney General William Barr speaks about the release of the redacted version of the Mueller report. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia collusion report details 10 episodes of possible obstruction of justice by Donald Trump

  • US Attorney General William Barr reveals that Trump’s personal lawyers had chance to read final version of redacted report before it was publicly released.
Topic |   Trump-Russia collusion investigations
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 10:09pm, 18 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:40am, 19 Apr, 2019

US Attorney General William Barr speaks about the release of the redacted version of the Mueller report. Photo: AFP
