President Donald Trump gives a 'thumbs-up' as he walks across the tarmac during his arrival on Air Force One, Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Donald Trump said ‘millions’ died in Sri Lanka terror attacks in botched tweet
- Trump’s response to the explosions in Sri Lanka was the first thing he tweeted about Sunday morning
- Within an hour, the US president deleted the incorrect tweet and sent a new one
Topic | Donald Trump
President Donald Trump gives a 'thumbs-up' as he walks across the tarmac during his arrival on Air Force One, Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)