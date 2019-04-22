Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg shakes hands with an employee during a campaign stop. Photo: AP
The meteoric rise of Pete Buttigieg, who wants to be US president
- Barely known when he jumped into the race at the end of January, Pete Buttigieg has since surged to the middle of the crowded Democrat pack
- The 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana is the first openly gay candidate for the White House
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
US presidential hopeful Andrew Yang rehearses with a hologram of rapper Tupac Shakur using his own hologram in April 2019. Photo: AJ Seguro via YouTube
US presidential candidate Andrew Yang gets help from hologram of dead rapper Tupac Shakur ahead of campaign stops
- Video footage shows Yang and Shakur’s holograms appearing together ‘on stage’
- Yang hopes to use the technology while campaigning in Iowa and New Hampshire, the first two states to cast ballots in the Democratic primary
