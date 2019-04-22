Channels

Church TsidKenu in San Diego, California. Photo: Handout
United States & Canada

‘Everyone is going to hell’: woman with gun and baby threatens to blow up San Diego church during Easter service

  • Police said the 31-year-old woman, identified as Anna Conkey, appeared to be delusional and her threat ‘was nonsensical’
Topic |   Crime
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 10:12pm, 22 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:36pm, 22 Apr, 2019

Church TsidKenu in San Diego, California. Photo: Handout
Brenton Tarrant, charged for murder in relation to the mosque attacks, during his earlier court appearance on March 16. Photo: Reuters
Australasia

Christchurch massacre suspect appears in court, faces psychological test to determine whether he is fit to face trial on 50 murder charges

  • Suspect appeared by audiovisual link from Auckland, where he is being held in isolation in a maximum-security prison
  • Several relatives of victims were in the court getting their first glimpse of the man charged with the massacre
Topic |   New Zealand shooting
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 7:58am, 5 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:52pm, 5 Apr, 2019

Brenton Tarrant, charged for murder in relation to the mosque attacks, during his earlier court appearance on March 16. Photo: Reuters
