US President Donald Trump is seen in the Oval Office of the White House, on April 11. Photo: AP
Donald Trump sues in bid to block congressional subpoena of financial records
- The filing escalates the clash between the White House and the Democratic-controlled House over congressional oversight
Topic | Trump-Russia collusion investigations
US President Donald Trump is seen in the Oval Office of the White House, on April 11. Photo: AP
Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Portsmouth. Photo: AP Photo
Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani insists there is ‘nothing wrong with taking information from Russians’
- Defence of the president comes in wake of Robert Mueller’s report and as Democrats looks to widen investigations into 2016 campaign
Topic | Trump-Russia collusion investigations
Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Portsmouth. Photo: AP Photo