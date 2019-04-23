Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A courtroom sketch of Zhang Yujing during an April 8 hearing. Photo: Reuters/Daniel Pontet
United States & Canada

What was Zhang Yujing, the Chinese woman arrested at Mar-a-Lago, really up to? A former spy helps us figure it out

  • Want to know whether she’s a bumbling Chinese spook or an innocent tourist who loves her hi-tech devices?
Topic |   POLITICO
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Published: 12:51am, 23 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:57am, 23 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

A courtroom sketch of Zhang Yujing during an April 8 hearing. Photo: Reuters/Daniel Pontet
READ FULL ARTICLE
An artist’s sketch shows Yujing Zhang (left) in a West Palm Beach court in Florida as she entered a not guilty plea to charges of lying to federal officials. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Chinese state tabloid says Zhang Yujing, woman accused of trying to lie her way into Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, was just ‘naive’

  • Zhang Yujing is accused of lying to federal officers and gaining access to a restricted area
  • Global Times says the 33-year-old is ‘victim of a cross-border scam’
Topic |   US-China relations
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Published: 10:00pm, 16 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:15am, 17 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

An artist’s sketch shows Yujing Zhang (left) in a West Palm Beach court in Florida as she entered a not guilty plea to charges of lying to federal officials. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.