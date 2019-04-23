Larry Hopkins (left), alias Striker, speaks with Viper inside the border militia’s camper in March. Photo: AFP
Larry Hopkins, leader of ‘facist militia’ at US border, boasted of plans to assassinate Barack Obama, Hilary Clinton and George Soros, FBI agent says
- Armed group United Constitutional Patriots claims to have helped US officials detain 5,600 migrants over past two months
- Critics have accused UCP of illegally detaining and kidnapping migrants by impersonating law enforcement
Topic | US immigration
Larry Hopkins (left), alias Striker, speaks with Viper inside the border militia’s camper in March. Photo: AFP
Armed civilian groups have been a fixture on the border for years, especially when large numbers of migrants come. Photo: AFP
FBI arrests Larry Hopkins, leader of armed US right-wing ‘patriots’ militia said to detain migrants
- Larry Hopkins was arrested for illegal possession of a weapon
- Hopkins was said to have been detaining migrants near Sunland Park, New Mexico
Topic | US immigration
Armed civilian groups have been a fixture on the border for years, especially when large numbers of migrants come. Photo: AFP