Rudy Giuliani speaks at the Iran Freedom Convention for Human Rights and democracy in Washington in May 2018 .Photo: AP
Rudy Giuliani says impeachment would be ‘the best thing’ for Donald Trump politically, as Democrats stand divided after Mueller report
- Proceedings would give US president a boost ahead of 2020 election and paint him as victim of ‘witch hunt’, Trump’s lawyer says
- Comments come ahead of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s planned conference call with House Democrats to discuss possibility of impeachment
Topic | Trump-Russia collusion investigations
US President Donald Trump is seen in the Oval Office of the White House, on April 11. Photo: AP
