Rudy Giuliani speaks at the Iran Freedom Convention for Human Rights and democracy in Washington in May 2018 .Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Rudy Giuliani says impeachment would be ‘the best thing’ for Donald Trump politically, as Democrats stand divided after Mueller report

  • Proceedings would give US president a boost ahead of 2020 election and paint him as victim of ‘witch hunt’, Trump’s lawyer says
  • Comments come ahead of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s planned conference call with House Democrats to discuss possibility of impeachment
Topic |   Trump-Russia collusion investigations
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 5:45am, 23 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:46am, 23 Apr, 2019

Rudy Giuliani speaks at the Iran Freedom Convention for Human Rights and democracy in Washington in May 2018 .Photo: AP
US President Donald Trump is seen in the Oval Office of the White House, on April 11. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump sues in bid to block congressional subpoena of financial records

  • The filing escalates the clash between the White House and the Democratic-controlled House over congressional oversight
Topic |   Trump-Russia collusion investigations
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 11:41pm, 22 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:26am, 23 Apr, 2019

US President Donald Trump is seen in the Oval Office of the White House, on April 11. Photo: AP
