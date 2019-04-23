Channels

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla's design studio in March. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

No cabby needed? Elon Musk says Tesla robotaxis will hit US roads next year, as he unveils new microchip for self-driving cars

  • Musk also predicts vehicles without steering wheels or pedals in 2021, while acknowledging he is often late to meet aggressive targets
  • Experts say it will be years before fully self-driving cars are ready for prime time
Topic |   Self-driving cars
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 7:25am, 23 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:26am, 23 Apr, 2019

Surveillance footage shows the moment the car burst into flames at an underground car park in Shanghai. Photo: Miaopai
Society

Tesla Model S explodes in Chinese car park, prompting investigation as shocking video shows fireball engulfing vehicle

  • Surveillance cameras capture moment vehicle suddenly bursts into flames in an underground car park in Shanghai
  • Audi and Lexus parked next to vehicle also suffer extensive damage from fireball but no one is hurt
Topic |   Tesla
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Published: 6:00pm, 22 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:43am, 23 Apr, 2019

