Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla's design studio in March. Photo: AP
No cabby needed? Elon Musk says Tesla robotaxis will hit US roads next year, as he unveils new microchip for self-driving cars
- Musk also predicts vehicles without steering wheels or pedals in 2021, while acknowledging he is often late to meet aggressive targets
- Experts say it will be years before fully self-driving cars are ready for prime time
Surveillance footage shows the moment the car burst into flames at an underground car park in Shanghai. Photo: Miaopai
Tesla Model S explodes in Chinese car park, prompting investigation as shocking video shows fireball engulfing vehicle
- Surveillance cameras capture moment vehicle suddenly bursts into flames in an underground car park in Shanghai
- Audi and Lexus parked next to vehicle also suffer extensive damage from fireball but no one is hurt
