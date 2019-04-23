Channels

FILE – In this June 20, 2014 file photo, Herman Cain, CEO, The New Voice, speaks during Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority event in Washington. President Donald Trump said Wednesday, April 10, 2019, that Cain is a “wonderful man,” but it will be up to him to decide whether to go forward with a nomination to the Federal Reserve's seven-member board. (AP Photo/Molly Riley, File)
United States & Canada

Donald Trump’s bid to reshape Fed stumbles as his pick for board Herman Cain pulls out

  • Herman Cain is bowing out after a path to Senate confirmation appeared blocked
  • Economists and critics have also expressed concerns about loyalists of Trump serving on the traditionally non-partisan central bank
Topic |   Federal Reserve
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 10:48am, 23 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:48am, 23 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

