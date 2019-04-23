FILE – In this June 20, 2014 file photo, Herman Cain, CEO, The New Voice, speaks during Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority event in Washington. President Donald Trump said Wednesday, April 10, 2019, that Cain is a “wonderful man,” but it will be up to him to decide whether to go forward with a nomination to the Federal Reserve's seven-member board. (AP Photo/Molly Riley, File)
Donald Trump’s bid to reshape Fed stumbles as his pick for board Herman Cain pulls out
- Herman Cain is bowing out after a path to Senate confirmation appeared blocked
- Economists and critics have also expressed concerns about loyalists of Trump serving on the traditionally non-partisan central bank
Republican lawmakers fear that decisions and nominations to the Federal Reserve by US President Donald Trump (pictured) could undermine the central bank’s independence. Photo: TNS
Donald Trump’s Fed threats meet a firewall: Republican lawmakers
- The US president has railed against the nation’s central bank for removing the extraordinary economic support put in place during the last recession
