Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte speaks after his arrival at Davao international airport in September. Photo: Reuters
‘I’ll sail to Canada and dump their garbage there’: Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte threatens ‘war’ over waste dispute
- Manila has filed several diplomatic protests with Canada over tons of waste shipped to the Philippines between 2013 and 2014
- Duterte and Canadian leader Justin Trudeau have been at odds over the former’s domestic drug war
