Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Sara Hinesley, 10, a pupil at St John Regional Catholic School in Frederick, Maryland. Photo: Cathryn Hinesley.
United States & Canada

Born in China without hands, 10-year-old Sara Hinesley just won a US national handwriting competition

  • The third-grade pupil, who also paints, draws, and sculpts clay, took home the 2019 Nicholas Maxim award for her cursive handwriting
  • Speaking Mandarin when she arrived in the US four years ago, she quickly picked up English with the help of her sister
Topic |   United States
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 2:06am, 24 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:22am, 24 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Sara Hinesley, 10, a pupil at St John Regional Catholic School in Frederick, Maryland. Photo: Cathryn Hinesley.
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.