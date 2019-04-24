Sara Hinesley, 10, a pupil at St John Regional Catholic School in Frederick, Maryland. Photo: Cathryn Hinesley.
Born in China without hands, 10-year-old Sara Hinesley just won a US national handwriting competition
- The third-grade pupil, who also paints, draws, and sculpts clay, took home the 2019 Nicholas Maxim award for her cursive handwriting
- Speaking Mandarin when she arrived in the US four years ago, she quickly picked up English with the help of her sister
