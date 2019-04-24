Pigs on a farm in the village of Gangzhong in China's eastern Zhejiang province in November 2013. Photo: AFP
Chinese and US scientists unveil battery-free pacemaker powered by the heartbeats of pigs
- Research could pave the way for an ‘implant for life’ for humans suffering from heart defects, lead study author Zhou Li says
- Self-powering technology could overcome issues with bulky pacemaker batteries that need to be replaced several times over device’s lifespan
A pig on a farm at a village in Changtu county, Liaoning province, China on January 17, 2019. Photo: Reuters
‘What makes an animal alive?’: scientists revive brain function in dead pigs in breakthrough study
- Discarded brains from pigs slaughtered for food were rehydrated hours later with artificial blood
- Experts say research raises deeper philosophical and ethical questions, creates grey area where animals were ‘not alive, but not completely dead’
