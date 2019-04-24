After a search of Xiaoqing Zheng's home in New York, FBI agents said they retrieved a passport showing five trips to China in the past two years. Photo: Jake Lahut via Twitter
US accuses engineer Xiaoqing Zheng and businessman Zhang Zhaoxi of stealing secrets, spying on General Electric to aid China
- Indictment marks first time US has formally alleged that scheme was carried out to benefit China and that government provided ‘financial and other support’
- Prosecutors say Zheng stole electronic files containing details on GE’s gas and steam turbines and emailed them to Zhang
Topic | US-China relations
After a search of Xiaoqing Zheng's home in New York, FBI agents said they retrieved a passport showing five trips to China in the past two years. Photo: Jake Lahut via Twitter