Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Lawyer Jeff Anderson speaks at a press conference on Tuesday on allegations of child abuse against the Boys Scouts of America. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

‘Perversion files’: thousands of Boy Scout leaders sexually abused children for decades, US lawyers say as they release names of 130 alleged paedophiles

  • Making comparisons to Catholic Church paedophile priest scandal, lawyers say they plan to file multiple lawsuits against the organisation
  • Boy Scouts of America allegedly has files on child abusers within its ranks dating back to the 1940s
Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 5:40am, 24 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:40am, 24 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Lawyer Jeff Anderson speaks at a press conference on Tuesday on allegations of child abuse against the Boys Scouts of America. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.