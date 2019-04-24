Lawyer Jeff Anderson speaks at a press conference on Tuesday on allegations of child abuse against the Boys Scouts of America. Photo: AFP
‘Perversion files’: thousands of Boy Scout leaders sexually abused children for decades, US lawyers say as they release names of 130 alleged paedophiles
- Making comparisons to Catholic Church paedophile priest scandal, lawyers say they plan to file multiple lawsuits against the organisation
- Boy Scouts of America allegedly has files on child abusers within its ranks dating back to the 1940s
