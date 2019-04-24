Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump. Photo: Bloomberg
United States & Canada

Trump makes new threat to send armed soldiers to US-Mexico border, accuses Mexican forces of aiming weapons at American troops

  • White House adviser Kellyanne Conway says Trump ‘is just making clear, as he always has, that he has many different actions at his disposal’
Topic |   Donald Trump
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 11:11pm, 24 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:10pm, 24 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Central American migrants, part of a caravan hoping to reach the US border, move on the road in Escuintla, Chiapas State, Mexico. Photo: AP Photo
United States & Canada

Mexico warns of ‘deep concern’ for migrants over intimidating armed groups on US border

  • Mexico’s Foreign Relations Ministry says ‘militia groups’ in New Mexico could be carrying out human rights abuses
Topic |   US immigration
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 5:53am, 21 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:53am, 21 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Central American migrants, part of a caravan hoping to reach the US border, move on the road in Escuintla, Chiapas State, Mexico. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.