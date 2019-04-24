US President Donald Trump. Photo: Bloomberg
Trump makes new threat to send armed soldiers to US-Mexico border, accuses Mexican forces of aiming weapons at American troops
- White House adviser Kellyanne Conway says Trump ‘is just making clear, as he always has, that he has many different actions at his disposal’
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump. Photo: Bloomberg
Central American migrants, part of a caravan hoping to reach the US border, move on the road in Escuintla, Chiapas State, Mexico. Photo: AP Photo
Mexico warns of ‘deep concern’ for migrants over intimidating armed groups on US border
- Mexico’s Foreign Relations Ministry says ‘militia groups’ in New Mexico could be carrying out human rights abuses
Topic | US immigration
Central American migrants, part of a caravan hoping to reach the US border, move on the road in Escuintla, Chiapas State, Mexico. Photo: AP Photo