An Echo Sub and Echo Inputs, part of Amazon's push towards giving audiophiles Alexa connectivity, on display in Amazon's Day 1 building in Seattle in September. Photo: AFP
They know where you live: Amazon’s Alexa reviewers can access customers’ home addresses
- Team that listens to portion of virtual assistant’s voice recordings has access to geographic data that can be used to track user locations
- One employee showed they could jump from customer’s Alexa command to what appeared to be an image of their house in less than a minute
Topic | Amazon
File photo of Amazon Echo is displayed during a program announcing several new Amazon products by the company, in Seattle. Photo: AP
Amazon confirms it is listening to “extremely small sample” of what you tell Alexa
- Amazon employs thousands of people around the world to help improve the Alexa digital assistant powering its line of Echo speakers
- The team listens to voice recordings captured in Echo owners’ homes and offices
Topic | Amazon
