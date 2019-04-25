Channels

The Department of State building in Washington on Monday. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Showered with cash and gifts: veteran US State Department official Candace Claiborne pleads guilty to conspiring with Chinese intelligence agents

  • Claiborne’s family was given US$20,000 in cash, as well as electronics, trips, an apartment and tuition for a young relative at a Chinese fashion school
  • In exchange, she shared diplomatic and economic information that would ‘provide an advantage to Chinese officials’ in ongoing talks
Topic |   US-China relations
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 3:32am, 25 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:41am, 25 Apr, 2019

The Department of State building in Washington on Monday. Photo: AFP
A courtroom sketch of Zhang Yujing during an April 8 hearing. Image: Reuters/Daniel Pontet
United States & Canada

What was Zhang Yujing, the Chinese woman arrested at Mar-a-Lago, really up to? A former spy helps us figure it out

  • Want to know whether she’s a bumbling Chinese spook or an innocent tourist who loves her hi-tech devices?
Topic |   POLITICO
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Published: 12:51am, 23 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:59am, 23 Apr, 2019

A courtroom sketch of Zhang Yujing during an April 8 hearing. Image: Reuters/Daniel Pontet
