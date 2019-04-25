Britney Spears poses at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in April 2018. Photo: Reuters
Britney Spears assures fans ‘all is well’ on Instagram as rumours she’s being held against her will spark ‘Free Britney’ campaign
- Singer stepped away from stage in January, leading to speculation she had been forced into mental health institution
- Taking to social media for first time in 20 days, Spears asks for privacy to ‘deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way’
Topic | Fame and celebrity
Britney Spears poses at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in April 2018. Photo: Reuters