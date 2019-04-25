Less is better when it comes to how much time children spend watching screens, the World Health Organisation says. Photo: Shutterstock
No screen time for babies, only one hour for children under five: World Health Organisation issues first-ever guidelines
- Critics say WHO recommendations fail to consider potential benefits of digital media
- Agency also says infants less than one year old should spend at least half an hour every day on their stomachs
Topic | World Health Organisation
Less is better when it comes to how much time children spend watching screens, the World Health Organisation says. Photo: Shutterstock