‘Massive, unprecedented obstruction’: House oversight chairman Elijah Cummings slams Donald Trump for ordering officials not to comply with congressional investigations
- The president has vowed to resist every subpoena from House Democrats investigating his administration and to fight any effort to impeach him
- Trump is facing multiple inquiries into his tax returns, White House security clearances and Russian interference in US politics
US President Donald Trump speaks during the RX Drug Abuse & Heroin Summit on Wednesday. Photo: AP
US President Donald Trump. Photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump accuses Mexican forces of aiming weapons at American troops as he makes new threat to send armed soldiers to US-Mexico border
- White House adviser Kellyanne Conway says Trump ‘is just making clear, as he always has, that he has many different actions at his disposal’
