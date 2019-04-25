Former US Vice President Joe Biden announces his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination in this still image taken from a video released April 25, 2019. BIDEN CAMPAIGN HANDOUT via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
Former US vice-president Joe Biden launches 2020 White House bid as Democrat front runner
- The 76-year-old is expected to make his first public appearance as an official candidate on Monday in Pittsburgh
Screenshots from former US vice-president Joe Biden’s ‘apology’ video. Photo: Joe Biden/Reuters
Donald Trump trolls Democrat Joe Biden on Twitter over apology for touching women
- President tweets doctored video of former vice-president promising to be ‘more mindful about respecting personal space’
