Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Former US Vice President Joe Biden announces his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination in this still image taken from a video released April 25, 2019. BIDEN CAMPAIGN HANDOUT via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
United States & Canada

Former US vice-president Joe Biden launches 2020 White House bid as Democrat front runner

  • The 76-year-old is expected to make his first public appearance as an official candidate on Monday in Pittsburgh
Topic |   US Politics
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 6:53pm, 25 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:29pm, 25 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Former US Vice President Joe Biden announces his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination in this still image taken from a video released April 25, 2019. BIDEN CAMPAIGN HANDOUT via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
READ FULL ARTICLE
Screenshots from former US vice-president Joe Biden’s ‘apology’ video. Photo: Joe Biden/Reuters
United States & Canada

Donald Trump trolls Democrat Joe Biden on Twitter over apology for touching women

  • President tweets doctored video of former vice-president promising to be ‘more mindful about respecting personal space’
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 11:32am, 5 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:37pm, 5 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Screenshots from former US vice-president Joe Biden’s ‘apology’ video. Photo: Joe Biden/Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.