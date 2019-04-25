Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US actor Rami Malek. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Oscar winner Rami Malek hints at villain role in new Bond film alongside Daniel Craig

  • Star from Bohemian Rhapsody will also appear with Ralph Fiennes and Lea Seydoux
Topic |   American films
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 9:12pm, 25 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:12pm, 25 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

US actor Rami Malek. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.