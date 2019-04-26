Conference workers speak in front of a demo booth at Facebook's annual F8 developer conference in April 2017. Photo: AP
Canada threatens Facebook with lawsuit over ‘serious breaches’ of privacy law
- Authorities seek court order to force company to implement new privacy measures
- Regulators point to ‘superficial’ protections for user data and failure to keep close watch over third-party apps that accessed the information
Topic | Facebook
Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg. Photo: Handout
Facebook beats profit estimates and shares surge, as it sets aside US$3 billion for US privacy penalty
- Shares of the world’s biggest online social network jumped more than 10 per cent to US$200.50 in after-hours trade
