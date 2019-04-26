The C$15 million mansion at 3899 Cartier Street, Vancouver, where triad boss Raymond Huang Hong Chao was murdered in 2007. Photo: Ian Young
Woman loses deposit on US$11 million Vancouver mansion, after abandoning purchase because triad boss Raymond Huang was murdered there
- A Canadian court has ruled that the gangster’s family had no obligation to reveal the unsolved 2007 killing at the home
- The judge said it was ‘cultural stereotyping’ to expect a Chinese property seller to disclose a violent death at a home
Some 25 suspected triad members were among the 410 people arrested. Photo: Shutterstock
Police arrest 410 in major triad operation targeting gang that was making HK$500,000 a day from crime
- Officers still searching for ringleaders after raids in Yuen Long and Tin Shui Wai
- Seven-day operation focused on illegal gambling dens, sex workers, and drug trafficking
