The C$15 million mansion at 3899 Cartier Street, Vancouver, where triad boss Raymond Huang Hong Chao was murdered in 2007. Photo: Ian Young
United States & Canada

Woman loses deposit on US$11 million Vancouver mansion, after abandoning purchase because triad boss Raymond Huang was murdered there

  • A Canadian court has ruled that the gangster’s family had no obligation to reveal the unsolved 2007 killing at the home
  • The judge said it was ‘cultural stereotyping’ to expect a Chinese property seller to disclose a violent death at a home
Topic |   Vancouver
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Published: 6:06am, 26 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:24am, 26 Apr, 2019

Some 25 suspected triad members were among the 410 people arrested. Photo: Shutterstock
Law and Crime

Police arrest 410 in major triad operation targeting gang that was making HK$500,000 a day from crime

  • Officers still searching for ringleaders after raids in Yuen Long and Tin Shui Wai
  • Seven-day operation focused on illegal gambling dens, sex workers, and drug trafficking
Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Published: 3:31pm, 18 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:57pm, 18 Apr, 2019

