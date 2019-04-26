Channels

An artistic reconstruction of Callichimaera perplexa. Image: Oksana Vernygora/University of Alberta
United States & Canada

Nightmare crab with cartoon eyes: scientists discover bizarre crustacean from the time of the dinosaurs

  • Called ‘Callichimaera perplexa’, or ‘perplexing beautiful chimera’, the cute but peculiar critter swam the seas 95 million years ago
  • Unusual creature with wrench-like claws and bulbous eyes could make scientists ‘rethink what a crab is’
Topic |   Americas
The Washington Post

Published: 6:16am, 26 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:16am, 26 Apr, 2019

READ FULL ARTICLE
A handout illustration issued on Thursday shows a Simbakubwa kutokaafrika. Photo: Nairobi National Museum/EPA-EFE
Africa

Heavier than a polar bear, head the size of a rhino’s: fossil from new meat-eating giant mammal found in Kenya museum drawer

  • Named Simbakubwa kutokaafrika, or ‘big lion from Africa’, the colossal carnivore is not related to cats but comes from extinct group known as hyaenodonts
  • The 22-million-year-old fossils were found nearly 40 years ago, but had not been identified
Topic |   Science
Associated Press

Published: 5:57am, 19 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:55pm, 19 Apr, 2019

READ FULL ARTICLE
