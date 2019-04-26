An artistic reconstruction of Callichimaera perplexa. Image: Oksana Vernygora/University of Alberta
Nightmare crab with cartoon eyes: scientists discover bizarre crustacean from the time of the dinosaurs
- Called ‘Callichimaera perplexa’, or ‘perplexing beautiful chimera’, the cute but peculiar critter swam the seas 95 million years ago
- Unusual creature with wrench-like claws and bulbous eyes could make scientists ‘rethink what a crab is’
Topic | Americas
A handout illustration issued on Thursday shows a Simbakubwa kutokaafrika. Photo: Nairobi National Museum/EPA-EFE
Heavier than a polar bear, head the size of a rhino’s: fossil from new meat-eating giant mammal found in Kenya museum drawer
- Named Simbakubwa kutokaafrika, or ‘big lion from Africa’, the colossal carnivore is not related to cats but comes from extinct group known as hyaenodonts
- The 22-million-year-old fossils were found nearly 40 years ago, but had not been identified
Topic | Science
