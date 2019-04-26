Channels

A triatomine bug, or kissing bug. Photo: Centres for Disease Control and Prevention
United States & Canada

Watch out, these bloodsucking ‘kissing bugs’ are on the march – and their poop can be deadly

  • Previously an obscure threat in the US, triatomine bugs are spreading north, health officials say
  • The insects may carry Chagas, a potential cause of heart failure, stroke and sudden death
Published: 6:52am, 26 Apr, 2019

A triatomine bug, or kissing bug. Photo: Centres for Disease Control and Prevention
Sweat bees tend to nest near graves and in the mountains. Photo: Shutterstock
East Asia

Doctor finds four ‘sweat bees’ living in 29-year-old Taiwanese woman’s eye, feasting on her tears

  • Patient was in unbearable pain as eye was swollen shut and tears kept flowing
  • She suspects insects got under eyelid when she was tidying relative’s grave during Ching Ming Festival
Published: 3:33am, 11 Apr, 2019

Sweat bees tend to nest near graves and in the mountains. Photo: Shutterstock
