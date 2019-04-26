Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Bowie the Bengal tiger. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Bengal tiger attacks Jonathan Kraft, founder of Keepers of the Wild animal rescue charity

  • Kraft suffered multiple wounds and two broken bones in what he described as an ‘accident’
Topic |   Animals
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 1:26pm, 26 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:26pm, 26 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Bowie the Bengal tiger. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Sanjiv, a Sumatran tiger at the Topeka Zoo in Topeka, Kansas. Photo: The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP
United States & Canada

Tiger attacks Kansas zookeeper in full view of visitors after ‘error’ brought the two together

  • After about 10 minutes staff members were able to lure the tiger into an indoor pen, away from the keeper, using its food ration
Topic |   Conservation
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 4:48am, 21 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:48am, 21 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Sanjiv, a Sumatran tiger at the Topeka Zoo in Topeka, Kansas. Photo: The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.