US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump denies paying North Korea’s US$2 million bill to secure student Otto Warmbier’s return
- Pyongyang presented the US with a US$2 million medical bill before allowing Warmbier to be flown to the US, where he later died
Topic | North Korea
US student Otto Warmbier cries at court in an undisclosed location in North Korea, in March 2016. Photo: KCNA via Reuters
North Korea insisted US pay US$2 million hospital bill for comatose student Otto Warmbier before letting him go home
- Warmbier fell into a coma after being sentenced to 15 years in jail for pulling down propaganda sign in Pyongyang hotel; he died six days after returning to US
- It is unclear whether Trump administration paid invoice or whether it came up during preparations for summits with Kim Jong-un
