Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

US imposes sanctions on Venezuela’s foreign minister and Venezuelan judge, adding to list of blacklisted officials

  • Move is designed to increase pressure on President Nicolas Maduro’s government
Topic |   Venezuela
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 11:44pm, 26 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:44pm, 26 Apr, 2019

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza. Photo: AFP
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro welcomes ex-Venezuelan Army intelligence head Hugo Carvajal during a congress of the ruling Venezuelan United Socialist Party in Caracas, Venezuela, in 2014. Carvajal has since spoken up in favour of Maduro’s rival, Juan Guaido. Photo: handout via EPA-EFE
Americas

Ex-Venezuelan general and head of military intelligence, Hugo Carvajal, detained in Spain on US warrant

  • Carvajal, dubbed “El Pollo” (The Chicken), was taken into custody Friday at his son’s home in Madrid by Spanish police
  • The former army general has been charged with conspiracy to import more than five tonnes of cocaine into the United States
Topic |   Venezuela
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 6:29am, 14 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:30am, 14 Apr, 2019

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro welcomes ex-Venezuelan Army intelligence head Hugo Carvajal during a congress of the ruling Venezuelan United Socialist Party in Caracas, Venezuela, in 2014. Carvajal has since spoken up in favour of Maduro’s rival, Juan Guaido. Photo: handout via EPA-EFE
