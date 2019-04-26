Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza. Photo: AFP
US imposes sanctions on Venezuela’s foreign minister and Venezuelan judge, adding to list of blacklisted officials
- Move is designed to increase pressure on President Nicolas Maduro’s government
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro welcomes ex-Venezuelan Army intelligence head Hugo Carvajal during a congress of the ruling Venezuelan United Socialist Party in Caracas, Venezuela, in 2014. Carvajal has since spoken up in favour of Maduro’s rival, Juan Guaido. Photo: handout via EPA-EFE
Ex-Venezuelan general and head of military intelligence, Hugo Carvajal, detained in Spain on US warrant
- Carvajal, dubbed “El Pollo” (The Chicken), was taken into custody Friday at his son’s home in Madrid by Spanish police
- The former army general has been charged with conspiracy to import more than five tonnes of cocaine into the United States
