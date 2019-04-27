US President Donald Trump speaks during the National Rifle Association annual meeting on Friday. Photo: AFP
‘I’m a young, vibrant man,’ Donald Trump, 72, says in fresh attack on 2020 presidential rival Joe Biden, 76
- Biden and Bernie Sanders, 77, are leading the field of candidates seeking next year’s Democratic Party nomination
- Of the 20 Democrats in the running, 10 are under age 50, with three of those half Biden’s age or younger
Former US vice-president Joe Biden launches 2020 White House bid as Democrat front runner
- The 76-year-old is expected to make his first public appearance as an official candidate on Monday in Pittsburgh
