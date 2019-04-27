Harvey Weinstein leaves the State Supreme Court in New York for a lunch break on Friday. Photo: AP
‘Highly inflammatory material’: Harvey Weinstein sex assault pretrial hearing held in secret to ‘avoid tainting jury pool’
- Both prosecution and defence asked for closed-door hearing because it focuses on bid to have jurors hear from many women who say movie mogul violated them
- Judge rejects news organisations’ arguments for keeping courtroom open, saying coverage would only stir negative public sentiment towards Weinstein
Topic | Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein leaves the State Supreme Court in New York for a lunch break on Friday. Photo: AP