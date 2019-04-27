A Huawei logo at the Shanghai auto show on April 16. Photo: Reuters
US to pressure Britain to reconsider letting Huawei build part of 5G network as UK investigates leak
- State Department official Robert Strayer, who has been at forefront of anti-Huawei lobbying, expected to give Monday briefing
- British Chancellor Philip Hammond confirms government inquiry into who leaked information on 5G decision
Topic | Huawei
UK agreed on Tuesday to allow Huawei to build noncore parts of its 5G system.
UK Prime Minister Theresa May (center) was urged to investigate who leaked the confidential information.
US has pressured its allies to follow it in blocking Huawei.
US and UK spy chiefs play down a split over Huawei
