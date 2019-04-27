Channels

US President Donald Trump speaks during the NRA annual meeting on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
United States & Canada

‘We’re taking our signature back’: Donald Trump says he’ll pull US out of UN arms treaty, as National Rifle Association crowd cheers

  • Agreement regulates US$70 billion business in conventional arms and seeks to keep weapons out of hands of human rights abusers
  • Move continues Trump’s rollback of Obama-era initiatives, including Paris Climate Agreement
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 5:58am, 27 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:07am, 27 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Front pages from April 21, 1999. Photo: The Washington Post
United States & Canada

Active shooter drills and bulletproof backpacks: how mass shootings changed America’s schools

  • Since the Columbine massacre in 1999, school-age children in the US are becoming ever more conscious of the threat of a campus shooting
Topic |   Gun violence in the US
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 11:21pm, 19 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:03am, 20 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

