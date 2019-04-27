Channels

US President Donald Trump meets Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Oval Office on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tariffs, sumo and the Super Bowl: Donald Trump hosts Shinzo Abe, says US and Japan could reach trade deal by May

  • Leaders spoke one on one in Oval Office before White House dinner to celebrate Melania Trump’s birthday
  • Trump upbeat on negotiations ahead of his Tokyo trip, but tariffs on cars and agricultural goods may prove tricky
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 6:57am, 27 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:58am, 27 Apr, 2019

Fumiko Shirataki displays her collection of photos of royal family members. Photo: Reuters
Meet Fumiko Shirataki, the ‘superfan’ who has followed Japan’s royals for decades

  • The 78-year-old has spent the last 26 years following and photographing Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko
  • She and her fellow chasers say their main focus is the royal women and their clothes
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 10:15pm, 26 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:58am, 27 Apr, 2019

