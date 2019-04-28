Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Investigators inspect the pickup truck with bullet holes in its windscreen. Photo: KTEN via AP
United States & Canada

Three children shot as US police fire at the vehicle of a robbery suspect

  • Witnesses are still being interviewed after incident on Friday in Hugo, Oklahoma
Topic |   United States
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 7:40am, 28 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:47am, 28 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Investigators inspect the pickup truck with bullet holes in its windscreen. Photo: KTEN via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Synagogue members talk to a San Diego County Sheriff's deputy outside of the Chabad of Poway Synagogue. Photo: AP Photo
United States & Canada

One dead, three injured after gunman storms California synagogue during Passover celebration, police say suspect is in custody

  • Local police said incident at the Chabad of Poway synagogue happened just before 11.30am during Passover celebration on Saturday
  • Four people were taken to a nearby hospital at around 12pm
Topic |   Gun violence in the US
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 4:41am, 28 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:35am, 28 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Synagogue members talk to a San Diego County Sheriff's deputy outside of the Chabad of Poway Synagogue. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.