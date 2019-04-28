Investigators inspect the pickup truck with bullet holes in its windscreen. Photo: KTEN via AP
Three children shot as US police fire at the vehicle of a robbery suspect
- Witnesses are still being interviewed after incident on Friday in Hugo, Oklahoma
Topic | United States
Investigators inspect the pickup truck with bullet holes in its windscreen. Photo: KTEN via AP
Synagogue members talk to a San Diego County Sheriff's deputy outside of the Chabad of Poway Synagogue. Photo: AP Photo
One dead, three injured after gunman storms California synagogue during Passover celebration, police say suspect is in custody
- Local police said incident at the Chabad of Poway synagogue happened just before 11.30am during Passover celebration on Saturday
- Four people were taken to a nearby hospital at around 12pm
Topic | Gun violence in the US
Synagogue members talk to a San Diego County Sheriff's deputy outside of the Chabad of Poway Synagogue. Photo: AP Photo