Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The crowded venue in Green Bay on Saturday. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump bashes news ‘fakers’ as journalists gather for Washington gala

  • Trump also called out Democrat rivals ‘Sleepy Joe’ Biden, ‘Crazy Bernie’ Sanders and ‘Pocahontas’, his nickname for Senator Elizabeth Warren
Topic |   POLITICO
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Published: 11:32am, 28 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:32am, 28 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

The crowded venue in Green Bay on Saturday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Authorities in Singapore insist the ‘fake news’ measures are necessary to stop the circulation of falsehoods which could sow divisions in the multi-ethnic city state. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Singapore fights ‘fake news’, and tech giants like Facebook aren’t happy

  • Asia Internet Coalition, an industry association whose members include Facebook, Google and Twitter, says proposed law poses significant risks to freedom of expression and speech
  • Singapore’s law and home affairs minister insists the law targets ‘false statements of fact’ - not opinions, nor criticisms
Topic |   Singapore
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 11:56am, 7 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:56pm, 7 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Authorities in Singapore insist the ‘fake news’ measures are necessary to stop the circulation of falsehoods which could sow divisions in the multi-ethnic city state. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.