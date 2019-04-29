Channels

A group of Poway residents bring flowers and cards to a memorial outside of the Chabad of Poway synagogue. Photo: AP Photo
United States & Canada

Shooting at US synagogue renews debate on hate crimes and political response, as fears of rise in anti-Semitism grow

  • A 60-year-old woman was killed on Saturday in Poway, California, after a gunman stormed the building and opened fire during a Passover celebration
Topic |   Gun violence in the US
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 3:05am, 29 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:05am, 29 Apr, 2019

Synagogue members comfort one another while another talks to a San Diego County Sheriff's deputy, outside the Chabad of Poway Synagogue. Photo: AP Photo
United States & Canada

One dead, three injured after gunman storms California synagogue, police say suspect is in custody

  • Local police said incident at the Chabad of Poway synagogue happened just before 11.30am on Saturday
  • Four people were taken to a nearby hospital at around 12pm
Topic |   Gun violence in the US
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 4:41am, 28 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:24am, 28 Apr, 2019

