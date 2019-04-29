A group of Poway residents bring flowers and cards to a memorial outside of the Chabad of Poway synagogue. Photo: AP Photo
Shooting at US synagogue renews debate on hate crimes and political response, as fears of rise in anti-Semitism grow
- A 60-year-old woman was killed on Saturday in Poway, California, after a gunman stormed the building and opened fire during a Passover celebration
Topic | Gun violence in the US
Synagogue members comfort one another while another talks to a San Diego County Sheriff's deputy, outside the Chabad of Poway Synagogue. Photo: AP Photo
One dead, three injured after gunman storms California synagogue, police say suspect is in custody
- Local police said incident at the Chabad of Poway synagogue happened just before 11.30am on Saturday
- Four people were taken to a nearby hospital at around 12pm
