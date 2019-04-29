Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

In this file photo taken on November 19, 2013, US President Barack Obama awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former Senator Richard Lugar. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

‘A man of great decency’: Former US senator Richard Lugar, nuclear non-proliferation champion, dies at 87

  • Lugar died peacefully at the Inova Fairfax Heart and Vascular Institute in Virginia due to complications from CIDP, a chronic neurological disorder
Topic |   Obituaries
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 5:20am, 29 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:51am, 29 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

In this file photo taken on November 19, 2013, US President Barack Obama awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former Senator Richard Lugar. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Kim Yong-chol was dismissed as the chief of the United Front Department. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

Replacement of North Korea’s top envoy for nuclear talks with US a ‘positive signal’, analysts say

  • Kim Yong-chol, a senior trusted official, has been sacked as the negotiator for nuclear talks with the US
  • But he is likely to retain his high standing in the Workers’ Party, analysts say, as the dismissal indicates diplomacy will be returned to the foreign ministry
Topic |   North Korea
Park Chan-kyong

Park Chan-kyong  

Published: 12:00pm, 25 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:01pm, 25 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Kim Yong-chol was dismissed as the chief of the United Front Department. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.