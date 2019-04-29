In this file photo taken on November 19, 2013, US President Barack Obama awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former Senator Richard Lugar. Photo: AFP
‘A man of great decency’: Former US senator Richard Lugar, nuclear non-proliferation champion, dies at 87
- Lugar died peacefully at the Inova Fairfax Heart and Vascular Institute in Virginia due to complications from CIDP, a chronic neurological disorder
Topic | Obituaries
Kim Yong-chol was dismissed as the chief of the United Front Department. Photo: Reuters
Replacement of North Korea’s top envoy for nuclear talks with US a ‘positive signal’, analysts say
- Kim Yong-chol, a senior trusted official, has been sacked as the negotiator for nuclear talks with the US
- But he is likely to retain his high standing in the Workers’ Party, analysts say, as the dismissal indicates diplomacy will be returned to the foreign ministry
Topic | North Korea
