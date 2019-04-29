US President Donald Trump with Chris Cox (left) and Wayne LaPierre (right), executive vice-president and CEO of the National Rifle Association. Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump accuses New York state of trying to ‘take down’ National Rifle Association
- New York’s attorney general, Letitia James, has issued subpoenas as part of an investigation related to the NRA, but she declined to elaborate
- Trump has embraced the gun lobby, vowing not to tighten US firearms laws and advocating proposals such as arming teachers
