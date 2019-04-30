Anne-Marie St-Louis and Robert Tourangeau embrace their dog Harley after he was rescued in the Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, Quebec on Monday. Photo: AFP
Rescuers search for abandoned pets after floods in eastern Canada force 10,000 people to evacuate
- Emergency shelter set up, with trained personnel looking door to door for marooned animals
- About 40 pets saved since Sunday, as rescuers work with list of hundreds supplied by their owners
Topic | Canada
Anne-Marie St-Louis and Robert Tourangeau embrace their dog Harley after he was rescued in the Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, Quebec on Monday. Photo: AFP
A flooded area in Bangkulu, Sumatra. Photo: EPA
Dozens dead in Indonesian floods, 12,000 more evacuated
- In Sumatra, authorities said that illegal coal mining was partly to blame for deadly landslides
Topic | Indonesia
A flooded area in Bangkulu, Sumatra. Photo: EPA