Anne-Marie St-Louis and Robert Tourangeau embrace their dog Harley after he was rescued in the Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, Quebec on Monday. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Rescuers search for abandoned pets after floods in eastern Canada force 10,000 people to evacuate

  • Emergency shelter set up, with trained personnel looking door to door for marooned animals
  • About 40 pets saved since Sunday, as rescuers work with list of hundreds supplied by their owners
Topic |   Canada
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 3:08am, 30 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:08am, 30 Apr, 2019

Anne-Marie St-Louis and Robert Tourangeau embrace their dog Harley after he was rescued in the Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, Quebec on Monday. Photo: AFP
A flooded area in Bangkulu, Sumatra. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

Dozens dead in Indonesian floods, 12,000 more evacuated

  • In Sumatra, authorities said that illegal coal mining was partly to blame for deadly landslides
Topic |   Indonesia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 3:03pm, 29 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:55pm, 29 Apr, 2019

A flooded area in Bangkulu, Sumatra. Photo: EPA
