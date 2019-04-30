Zhang Yingying, a visiting scholar at the University of Illinois, went missing in 2017. Photo: University of Illinois Police Department via TNS
US man Brendt Christensen, accused of killing visiting Chinese scholar Zhang Yingying, abandons mental health defence
- Defence earlier planned to argue Christensen suffered from severe mental illness in attempt to avoid death penalty if he is convicted
- Lawyer for Zhang’s family says he is shocked by move, but can ‘sort of see a strategy’
US student Brendt Christensen, accused of killing Chinese scholar Zhang Yingying, claims he was denied care when seeking help for homicidal thoughts
- Suspect says he told university counsellors he was ‘ruminating’ about how to commit murder and ‘get away with it’
- He even bought items as part of plans to kill someone and dispose of a body but later returned them
