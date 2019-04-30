US authorities announce the arrest of Mark Stevens Domingo on Monday. Photo: US Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California via Twitter
US Army veteran Mark Stevens Domingo arrested for planning bombings in California as ‘retribution’ for New Zealand Christchurch mosque attacks
- Domingo allegedly discussed targeting ‘Jews, police officers, churches and a military facility’, eventually deciding to bomb a white supremacist rally
- He was arrested after being delivered what he thought was a live explosive device by undercover officer posing as bomb maker
Topic | Terrorism
Brenton Tarrant, charged for murder in relation to the mosque attacks, during his earlier court appearance on March 16. Photo: Reuters
Christchurch massacre suspect appears in court, faces psychological test to determine whether he is fit to face trial on 50 murder charges
- Suspect appeared by audiovisual link from Auckland, where he is being held in isolation in a maximum-security prison
- Several relatives of victims were in the court getting their first glimpse of the man charged with the massacre
Topic | New Zealand shooting
