US authorities announce the arrest of Mark Stevens Domingo on Monday. Photo: US Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California via Twitter
United States & Canada

US Army veteran Mark Stevens Domingo arrested for planning bombings in California as ‘retribution’ for New Zealand Christchurch mosque attacks

  • Domingo allegedly discussed targeting ‘Jews, police officers, churches and a military facility’, eventually deciding to bomb a white supremacist rally
  • He was arrested after being delivered what he thought was a live explosive device by undercover officer posing as bomb maker
Topic |   Terrorism
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 5:17am, 30 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:31am, 30 Apr, 2019

US authorities announce the arrest of Mark Stevens Domingo on Monday. Photo: US Attorney's Office for the Central District of California via Twitter
Brenton Tarrant, charged for murder in relation to the mosque attacks, during his earlier court appearance on March 16. Photo: Reuters
Australasia

Christchurch massacre suspect appears in court, faces psychological test to determine whether he is fit to face trial on 50 murder charges

  • Suspect appeared by audiovisual link from Auckland, where he is being held in isolation in a maximum-security prison
  • Several relatives of victims were in the court getting their first glimpse of the man charged with the massacre
Topic |   New Zealand shooting
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 7:58am, 5 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:52pm, 5 Apr, 2019

Brenton Tarrant, charged for murder in relation to the mosque attacks, during his earlier court appearance on March 16. Photo: Reuters
