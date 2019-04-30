US Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein testifies about the Justice Department's budget before a subcommittee hearing of the Senate Appropriations Committee in June 2017. Photo: Reuters
US Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who appointed Robert Mueller to investigate Donald Trump, resigns
- Rosenstein had intended to leave mid-March but stayed on for completion of probe into Trump-Russia collusion
- His exit leaves Department of Justice without the official most closely aligned with the Mueller investigation
Topic | Trump-Russia collusion investigations
US Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein testifies about the Justice Department's budget before a subcommittee hearing of the Senate Appropriations Committee in June 2017. Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump speaks during the RX Drug Abuse & Heroin Summit on Wednesday. Photo: AP
‘Massive, unprecedented obstruction’: House oversight chairman Elijah Cummings slams Donald Trump for ordering officials not to comply with congressional investigations
- The president has vowed to resist every subpoena from House Democrats investigating his administration and to fight any effort to impeach him
- Trump is facing multiple inquiries into his tax returns, White House security clearances and Russian interference in US politics
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump speaks during the RX Drug Abuse & Heroin Summit on Wednesday. Photo: AP