Otto Warmbier attends a news conference in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this photo released in February 2016. Photo: Kyodo via Reuters
United States & Canada

US should keep promise to pay North Korea’s US$2 million hospital bill for Otto Warmbier, says ex-diplomat Joseph Yun, who secured student’s release

  • Former special envoy confirms he signed agreement with North Koreans for payment before Warmbier was flown out of Pyongyang in a coma in 2017
  • US President Donald Trump says ‘no money was paid’, but has not addressed whether commitment was made over bill
Topic |   North Korea
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 7:45am, 30 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:45am, 30 Apr, 2019

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

US President Donald Trump denies paying North Korea’s US$2 million bill to secure student Otto Warmbier’s return

  • Pyongyang presented the US with a US$2 million medical bill before allowing Warmbier to be flown to the US, where he later died
Topic |   North Korea
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Published: 9:33pm, 26 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:35pm, 26 Apr, 2019

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP
