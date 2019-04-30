Otto Warmbier attends a news conference in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this photo released in February 2016. Photo: Kyodo via Reuters
US should keep promise to pay North Korea’s US$2 million hospital bill for Otto Warmbier, says ex-diplomat Joseph Yun, who secured student’s release
- Former special envoy confirms he signed agreement with North Koreans for payment before Warmbier was flown out of Pyongyang in a coma in 2017
- US President Donald Trump says ‘no money was paid’, but has not addressed whether commitment was made over bill
US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump denies paying North Korea’s US$2 million bill to secure student Otto Warmbier’s return
- Pyongyang presented the US with a US$2 million medical bill before allowing Warmbier to be flown to the US, where he later died
